Pop icon Kylie Minogue announced Phoenix tour date in 2025

PHOENIX — PADAM! Pop icon Kylie Minogue is coming to the Valley!

The Australian singer announced North American dates for her 'Tension Tour' for 2025.

The tour kicks off on March 29 in Toronto, Canada, and will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on April 19.

Artist presale tickets are available on Tuesday, October 8 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11.

“I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!" said Kylie Minogue in her tour announcement.