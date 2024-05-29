Pick sunflowers this weekend at Vertuccio Farms in Mesa

MESA — Sunflower season has officially arrived in Arizona!

Vertuccio Farms in Mesa is offering up u-pick sunflowers this weekend along with some other fun attractions around the farm.

“The farm is beautiful in its of itself, but there is something really special about flowers,” said Joseph Vertuccio with Vertuccio Farms. “It's four acres and we have about five different varieties of sunflowers. So ranging from branching ones to red to even a few purple scattered around here.”

From seeds to full bloom, it’s taken the farm several months to prepare for sunflower season.

“We have almost half a million sunflowers, but honestly it's hard to tell,” said Vertuccio. “In only one acre of this field, we threw over 40,000 seeds. Remember, one of those seeds grows into multiple sunflowers with multiple branches.”

This is also Vertuccio Farms’ first year of growing sunflowers for picking.

“We've always grown them every year for decorations on the farm,” said Vertuccio. “And people have always asked, ‘Hey, can we pick those? Hey, can we take pictures in those?’ So we finally decided to offer it up as a standalone event for the public.”

Admission to the farm is $10 and includes one free bloom with entry. You get shears, water, and a bucket to do your sunflower picking. Any additional blooms are $1 each or you can buy a vase and fit as many sunflowers inside for a set fee.

Check it out Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sunday from 2 pm – 7 pm.

