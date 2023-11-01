Watch Now
PHOTOS: More than 48,000 fans attended Game 5 of the D-backs vs. Rangers World Series game

D-backs fans embrace the ‘chaos’ at the last home game for the 2023 World Series

The last home game of the World Series for the D-backs had the crowd on their feet, with signs, and of course- embracing the ‘chaos!’

P1010876.JPG Views behind home base from the visitor’s side.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010871.JPG D-backs fans on their feet during the 5th inning.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010864.JPG Fans appear to have a special guest with them; a VooDoo doll with Texas Rangers gear.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010860.JPG Fans in the outfield applaud the D-backs hustle on catching the ball.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010866.JPG D-backs up to bat; a Carroll Jersey insight.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The ABC15 team on the field reporting live from Chase Field; featured in the images are Sports Anchor Collin Harmon, photojournalist Gabriel Rodriguez and filed producer Joey Hardy. The ABC15 team on the field reporting live from Chase Field; featured in the images are Sports Anchor Collin Harmon, photojournalist Gabriel Rodriguez and filed producer Joey Hardy.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010833.JPG Texas fans are present at game 5 in Phoenix.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010840.JPG What a catch!Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010825.JPG Family night at the game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010824.JPG Rangers fan comes to D-backs territory with a BIG cowboy hat.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010881.JPG Things are getting intense in the 6th inning.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010879.JPG Kevin Durant and Devin Booker behind the Rangers Dugout.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010895.JPG Fan holds with pride his 2001 D-backs World Championship Replica ring at game 5 of the 2023 World Series.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010889.JPG Fans in the stand and Rally Towels in the air to cheer on the D-backs!Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez An early birthday wish being requested at the stadium. An early birthday wish being requested at the stadium.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010761.JPG Fans chatting with a D-backs player before game time.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010768.JPG D-backs Kevin Ginkel signing an autograph.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez P1010771.JPG Tommy Pham and Ken Griffey Jr. before game 5 of the World Series.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Tommy Pham holds up a special Dr.'s note. Tommy Pham holds up a special Dr.'s note.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans lineup to see the players before the Game 5. Fans lineup to see the players before the Game 5.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez " Not in our pool." " Not in our pool."Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Embrace the Chaos and Snakes Alive- strong statements made all postseason by fans and players. Embrace the Chaos and Snakes Alive- strong statements made all postseason by fans and players.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Family outing and birthday celebrations. Family outing and birthday celebrations.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Special family wishes at the World Series. Special family wishes at the World Series.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Alek Thomas' famous quote "We ain't done yet." Alek Thomas' famous quote "We ain't done yet."Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez "Protect the Pool." "Protect the Pool."Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez "My 1st World Series." "My 1st World Series."Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

