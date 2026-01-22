PHOTOS: Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Thursday results
The auction moved into the fast lane with over 350 cars on the block
Barrett-Jackson’s collector car auction is highlighting its exotic and custom vehicles! Check out the top 10 best-selling cars, including three charity vehicles from Thursday's event.
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe Sold For: $203,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon Sold For: $192,500.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Convertible Sold For: $189,200.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish VolanteSold For: $187,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible Sold For: $187,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 283/283 Fuelie Convertible Sold For: $165,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1967 Lincoln Continental Custom Convertible Sold For: $176,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Sold For: $154,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1975 Ford Bronco Custom SUVSold For: $154,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Custom SUVSold For: $154,000.00Photo by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Custom SUVSold For: $110,000.00, CharityPhoto by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 2004 AM General Humvee M1152A1Sold For: $75,000.00, CharityPhoto by: Barrett-Jackson Auction 1965 Ford Mustang Custom Convertible Sold For: $110,000.00, CharityPhoto by: Barrett-Jackson Auction