PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix, May 14-20, 2018.

Les Miserables (May 15-20)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: varies by night, some matinee shows available

Admission: $100+

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour (May 17)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 6 p.m.

Admission: $42.50+

Free movie screening: Despicable Me 3 (May 18)

Where: Tumbleweed Park in Chandler

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Movie starts at 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Free movie screenings: The Jungle Book (1967) and The Junglebook (2016) (May 18)

Where: Scottsdale Quarter

Time: First movie starts at 3 p.m. The second movie starts at 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings (May 18)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $9+

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week (May 18-27)

Where: Various restaurants around the state

Time: Whenever reservations are available

Cost: $33 or $44 three-course pre-fixe meals

Flower Bomb Festival (May 19)

Where: Tempe Marketplace and Westgate Entertainment District

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

LEGO mega-build at Tempe Beach Park (May 19)

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Time: 8 a.m. - noon

Admission: Free

Arizona Rattlers vs. Iowa Barnstormers (May 20)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 3:05 p.m.

Admission: $5+