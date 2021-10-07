Phoenix Things To Do: 28 activities, events, and festivals happening around town | Oct. 8-10, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the fall activities, events, festivals, and shows happening around town.

The Original Phoenix Greek Festival (Oct. 8-10, 2021)

Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E. Maryland Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85016

Time: Friday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person, free for kids under 12; food and drink are additional costs

Walmart Spooky Street (Oct. 8-10)

Where: 7975 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria AZ 85345

Time: Friday, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free, but advanced reservations required

Jim Gaffigan (Oct. 8 & 9)

Where: Celebrity Theatre, 440 N 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $45

Jurassic Fight Night (Oct. 8-9, 2021)

Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Movies in the park: "Raya and the Last Dragon" (Oct. 8, 2021)

Where: North soccer fields at Kiwanis Park, 5500 S. Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Time: Movies begin at dusk (around 6 p.m.)

Cost: Free

Halloween Spook-Track-ula (Oct. 8-31)

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Time: 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $15, included unlimited train and carousel rides, access to photo areas, meet and greet with Bones the Engineer

Brad Paisley (Oct. 8, 2021)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $30+

Note: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test required.

Banda MS (Oct. 9, 2021)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

TIme: 8 p.m.

Cost: $40

Note: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test required.

Phoenix Vegan Night Market (Oct. 9, 2021)

Where: 909 N Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free; $5 parking at Central/Roosevelt parking garage; food and drinks are separate costs

Peoria Country Fest at Pleasant Harbor (Oct. 9, 2021)

Where: 40202 N 87th Ave., Peoria, AZ 85383

Time: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle; food and drinks are extra costs

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC (Oct. 9, 2021)

Where: 19593 South 48th Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $16+

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 10, 2021)

Where: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Cost: $263+

Brothers Osborne (Oct. 10)

Where: Arizona Federal Theatre

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $40

Last weekend

Hamilton (Sept. 8 - Oct. 10, 2021)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: Performance times vary by date

Cost: Few tickets remain for remaining performances; start at $140 (some Verified Resale tickets)

OUT OF TOWN

Sedona Arts Festival (Oct. 9 & 10, 2021)

Where: Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona

Time: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m,. Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $15

PUMPKIN PATCHES AND FALL FESTIVALS

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303

Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)

Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate costs

Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233

Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

ONGOING EVENTS

Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required

Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)

Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time

Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

Lerner + Loewe's Camelot (Sept. 15 - Oct. 24)

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Time: Showtimes vary by date

Admission: $44+

Chicago The Musical (Sept. 19 - Oct. 30)

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382

Time: 5:30 p.m. most nights, some matinee shows available.

Cost: Varies by show

New Arizona Highways exhibition at Phoenix Zoo: Art on the Wild Side (Sept. 10, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022)

Where: Phoenix Zoo's Savanna Gallery

Time: Open during zoo hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with zoo admission, $20 - $30

About: See more than 50 large photographs taken around Arizona from nine of Arizona Highways' photographers.

Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant

Time: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions available

Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition

About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

Special exhibition: Robo Art

Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Cost: $9About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.

