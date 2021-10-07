Phoenix Things To Do: 28 activities, events, and festivals happening around town | Oct. 8-10, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the fall activities, events, festivals, and shows happening around town.
The Original Phoenix Greek Festival (Oct. 8-10, 2021)
Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E. Maryland Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85016
Time: Friday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person, free for kids under 12; food and drink are additional costs
Walmart Spooky Street (Oct. 8-10)
Where: 7975 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria AZ 85345
Time: Friday, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Cost: Free, but advanced reservations required
Jim Gaffigan (Oct. 8 & 9)
Where: Celebrity Theatre, 440 N 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85008
Time: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $45
Jurassic Fight Night (Oct. 8-9, 2021)
Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
Time: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Movies in the park: "Raya and the Last Dragon" (Oct. 8, 2021)
Where: North soccer fields at Kiwanis Park, 5500 S. Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283
Time: Movies begin at dusk (around 6 p.m.)
Cost: Free
Halloween Spook-Track-ula (Oct. 8-31)
Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Time: 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $15, included unlimited train and carousel rides, access to photo areas, meet and greet with Bones the Engineer
Brad Paisley (Oct. 8, 2021)
Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30+
Note: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test required.
Banda MS (Oct. 9, 2021)
Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
TIme: 8 p.m.
Cost: $40
Note: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test required.
Phoenix Vegan Night Market (Oct. 9, 2021)
Where: 909 N Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Cost: Free; $5 parking at Central/Roosevelt parking garage; food and drinks are separate costs
Peoria Country Fest at Pleasant Harbor (Oct. 9, 2021)
Where: 40202 N 87th Ave., Peoria, AZ 85383
Time: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle; food and drinks are extra costs
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC (Oct. 9, 2021)
Where: 19593 South 48th Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $16+
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 10, 2021)
Where: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale, AZ 85305
Time: 1:25 p.m.
Cost: $263+
Brothers Osborne (Oct. 10)
Where: Arizona Federal Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Last weekend
Hamilton (Sept. 8 - Oct. 10, 2021)
Where: ASU Gammage
Time: Performance times vary by date
Cost: Few tickets remain for remaining performances; start at $140 (some Verified Resale tickets)
OUT OF TOWN
Sedona Arts Festival (Oct. 9 & 10, 2021)
Where: Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona
Time: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m,. Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: $15
PUMPKIN PATCHES AND FALL FESTIVALS
MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)
Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs
Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303
Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)
Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs
Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212
Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs
Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)
Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)
Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate costs
Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233
Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
ONGOING EVENTS
Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required
Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)
Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time
Cost: $40-$50, plus fees
Lerner + Loewe's Camelot (Sept. 15 - Oct. 24)
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Time: Showtimes vary by date
Admission: $44+
Chicago The Musical (Sept. 19 - Oct. 30)
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382
Time: 5:30 p.m. most nights, some matinee shows available.
Cost: Varies by show
New Arizona Highways exhibition at Phoenix Zoo: Art on the Wild Side (Sept. 10, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022)
Where: Phoenix Zoo's Savanna Gallery
Time: Open during zoo hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with zoo admission, $20 - $30
About: See more than 50 large photographs taken around Arizona from nine of Arizona Highways' photographers.
Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay
Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant
Time: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions available
Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park
Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition
About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.
Special exhibition: Robo Art
Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday
Cost: $9About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.