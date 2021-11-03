Phoenix Pride festival and parade this weekend

PHOENIX — Phoenix and the rest of the Valley are gearing up for their first major LGBTQ+ pride celebration in more than two and a half years.

This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of Phoenix Pride, taking place November 6 and 7 at Steele Indian School Park.

The weekend kicks off with the Pride Parade marching through Central Phoenix. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will start at Thomas Road and 3rd Street and will end at Indian School Road and 3rd Street. ABC15 Arizona will be walking in this year's parade.

The Pride Festival will feature a number of fun activities, including live music from talents like Mya, Jody Watley, Deborah Cox, Neon Trees and so many more!

