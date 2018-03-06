Phoenix events: 20 things to do this week you do not want to miss, March 5-11

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix, March 5-11, 2019.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal (March 8-11)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: Performances vary by night; some matinee available

Admission: $44+

65th annual Rodeo Scottsdale/Parada Del Sol Rodeo (March 8-11)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85260

Time: Thursday - Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.

Admission: $5 for kids, $18 for adults. Parking is free in some lots.

** Online ticket sales have closed. General admission, box seats can be bought at WestWorld box office.

Free movie: CityLights movie night: "Bolt" (March 9)

Where: CityScape in downtown Phoenix

Time: 5:30 p.m. (movie starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Admission: Free. Underground parking is $4 an hour.

30th annual Chandler Ostrich Festival (March 9-11)

Where: Tumbleweed Park, 745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Time:

Admission: General admission is $8 for a child and $15 for an adult. VIP tickets are $30 - $50. Parking is $5 for vehicles, $3 for motorcycles

Spring NASCAR Weekend at ISM Raceway (March 9-11)

Where: ISM Raceway, 7602 S. Avondale Blvd., Avondale, AZ 85323

Time: Varies by date. View full schedule.

Admission: Varies by race and section; $5-$100+

Scottsdale Arts Festival (March 9-11)

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center,

Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $12 general admission; $6 for students; free for members

Arizona Aloha Festival (March 10-11)

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free to get in (food, drink extra)

Flutterfest at Desert Botanical Garden (Mach 10-11)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Admission: Included with garden admission, $13 - $25

Kidtopia - In Real Life, Evie Clair, Asher Angel, Brenna D. Amico (March 10)

Where: Gilbert Civic Center, 50 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $18 - $40 (Some additional experiences available for purchase)

Downtown Mesa BrewFest (March 10)

Where: Macdonald Street, south of Main Street in downtown Mesa

Time: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: General admission is free; 12-ounce pours are $5 (21+ only), and VIP is $45.

Arizona Craft Beer Festival (March 10)

Where: Westgate Entertainment District,

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: $30 - $35 (includes 24 two-ounce samples); VIP is $45; Designated Drive is $10.

The Flying Burrito Food and Music Festival (March 10)

Where: Crescent Ballroom and Second Avenue in downtown Phoenix

Time: 4 p.m.

Admission: $15 - $33

Free magic show: The Illusions of Eric Giliam (March 10)

Where: Odysea in the Desert complex, Loop 101 and Via de Ventura

Time: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Free movies at Odysea in the Desert: Despicable Me 3 (March 10)

Where: Odysea in the Desert complex, Loop 101 and Via de Ventura

Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Windsor Square Home Tour (March 11)

Where: Windsor Square Neighborhood,

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $17

Mesa Encore Theater presents "Beauty and the Beast" (through March 18)

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Time: Varies by performance. View schedule.

Admission: $28 - $32

Arizona Broadway Theater presents "Hair" (through March 25)

Where: Arizona Broadway Theater, 7701 West Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382

Time: Performance times vary by date

Admission: Varies by performance; $32+

Cactus League Spring Training games (through end of March)

Where: At 10 Spring Training stadiums across the Valley

Time: Times vary by game. View schedule.

Admission: Varies by stadium

** Online guide to Cactus League Spring Training stadiums

Arizona Renaissance Festival (Weekends through April 1)

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon AZ 85118

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $13 - $26 (Discount tickets at Fry's Food Stores)

Cavalia: Odysseo (through April 2)

Where: Under the white tent near Loop 202 and McClintock Drive.

Time: Performances vary by night. View schedule.

Admission: $39.50 to $169.50 (plus fees)