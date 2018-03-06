Phoenix events: 20 things to do this week you do not want to miss, March 5-11

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix, March 5-11, 2019.
Cirque du Soleil: Crystal (March 8-11) Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: Performances vary by night; some matinee available
Admission: $44+
65th annual Rodeo Scottsdale/Parada Del Sol Rodeo (March 8-11)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85260
Time: Thursday - Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.
Admission: $5 for kids, $18 for adults. Parking is free in some lots.
** Online ticket sales have closed. General admission, box seats can be bought at WestWorld box office.
30th annual Chandler Ostrich Festival (March 9-11)
Where: Tumbleweed Park, 745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
Time:
Admission: General admission is $8 for a child and $15 for an adult. VIP tickets are $30 - $50. Parking is $5 for vehicles, $3 for motorcycles
Scottsdale Arts Festival (March 9-11)
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center,
Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $12 general admission; $6 for students; free for members
Arizona Aloha Festival (March 10-11)
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: Free to get in (food, drink extra)
Downtown Mesa BrewFest (March 10)
Where: Macdonald Street, south of Main Street in downtown Mesa
Time: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: General admission is free; 12-ounce pours are $5 (21+ only), and VIP is $45.
Arizona Craft Beer Festival (March 10)
Where: Westgate Entertainment District,
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Admission: $30 - $35 (includes 24 two-ounce samples); VIP is $45; Designated Drive is $10.
Arizona Broadway Theater presents "Hair" (through March 25)
Where: Arizona Broadway Theater, 7701 West Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382
Time: Performance times vary by date
Admission: Varies by performance; $32+