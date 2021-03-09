Pedal Haus Brewery to open biergarten in downtown Mesa

MESA, AZ — Pedal Haus Brewery is expanding to downtown Mesa.

The Tempe-based brewery announced Tuesday its plans to open a large biergarten-style location in downtown Mesa with an indoor-outdoor bar, a 6,000-square-foot dog-friendly patio, fire pits, and stage for live music.

The Mesa location will take over the former Pit Stop auto body shop, near Main Street and Robson, across the street from a Subway location.

"We are looking forward to debuting a completely new concept for Pedal Haus – the “biergarten” – which will provide a fun, lively and largely outdoor space for people to enjoy great beer, delicious food, lawn games, live music and more,” said Julian Wright, who founded Pedal Haus with his business partner, Derek Osborne.

A news release said some of the building's 1950's design and elements would be preserved. Pedal Haus is expected to open in late 2021, as long as construction and renovations stay on track.

The brewery also has a location under construction inside the MonOrchid building in downtown Phoenix. While initially expected to open in the spring, Wright said in a text message to ABC15 that it is now expected to open in July or August.

Pedal Haus' flagship brewery is in downtown Tempe and has a restaurant in downtown Chandler.

Downtown Mesa is also home to 12 West Brewing Co., Oro Brewing Company, Desert Eagle Brewing Company, and Cider Corps.