GLENDALE, AZ — Get ready for some heavy metal in the West Valley!

Pantera and special guest Lamb of God have announced a September 2023 concert in Glendale.

The 2023 Pantera Tour is kicking off in May in Florida. On Friday, Sept. 1, they’ll be headed to State Farm Stadium.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.

Citi cardmembers have access to a presale beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m.