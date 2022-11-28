Watch Now
Metallica announces two shows at State Farm Stadium in September

Ticket pre-sales for the shows on September 1 and 3 begin Wednesday
Marco Ugarte/AP
FILE- In this Saturday, July 28, 2012, file photo, members of the band Metallica, from left to right, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose at a photo-call before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City. Metallica said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it has donated 250,000 euros (dollars 277,600) to support the construction of Romania's first paediatric oncology hospital.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)
Posted at 8:43 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 10:47:06-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Metallica fans rejoice! The legendary rock band will be coming to State Farm Stadium for two shows next fall.

The legendary band is scheduled to stop in the Valley September 1 and 3.

The news comes as the band announces all of their scheduled shows for the M72 world tour in 2023 and 2024.

Ticket pre-sales for the shows will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30th and run until 10 p.m. the next day. For more information, click here.

Two-day tickets will be available Friday, December 2nd. Single-day tickets will be available on January 20th.

A portion of proceeds from each ticket will go to Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which has provided money to career and technical education programs nationwide, along with funds to combat food insecurity and help disaster relief efforts.

