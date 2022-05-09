Watch
‘Paleta Bar’ announces grand opening date for Glendale location

Gerald Baldonado
Posted at 10:16 AM, May 09, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — The Paleta Bar finally has a grand opening date for its Glendale location! Get the family ready, the opening celebration is May 28.

The New Mexico-based company is known for creating “fresh gourmet Mexican ice pops” and the Glendale location is a family-run business by the Baldonado family.

The grand opening on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will have mariachi, free prizes, samples, and face painting.

‘Paleta Bar’ menu items

What to expect: “They’re fresh, they’re 100% made fresh with cream concentrates and water-based concentrates,” said Jonathan Baldonado, son of Gerald & Sara Baldonado [owners], to ABC15.

“When walking in, just expect to be able to make your own order, pick your own flavor, choose your own toppings, and enjoy one of our top three favorite chocolates of either white, cream, or dark chocolate,” he added.

Other menu items include: aguas frescas, fruit cups, dorinachos, elote (corn). There’s also paleta specialties, like the paleta con meatchelada.

IF YOU GO

