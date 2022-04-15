Gourmet Mexican popsicle shop ‘Paleta Bar’ is coming to Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — “The Paleta Bar” is expanding in Arizona! The New Mexico based company known for creating “fresh gourmet Mexican ice pops” will be opening a new location in the city of Glendale!

Jonathan Baldonado, son of Gerald & Sara Baldonado [owners], confirmed to ABC15 that the location "will soon be open" and ready to serve the West Valley. And yes, the location is family-run.

What to expect: “They’re fresh, they’re 100% made fresh with cream concentrates and water-based concentrates,” said Baldonado to ABC15. “When walking in, just expect to be able to make your own order, pick your own flavor, choose your own toppings, and enjoy one of our top three favorite chocolates of either white, cream, or dark chocolate,” he added.

Where to go: 8251 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308

RECENTLY OPENED IN THE EAST VALLEY

If you’re out in Chandler, you can visit the 4990 S GILBERT RD SUITE 1 location.

What makes The Paleta Bar different from other ice cream shops? Here’s what Nayeli Alonso, owner & manager of this location has to say. “We switch our flavors, the good thing is that you can customize them [popsicles] or you can make it in a shake”, said Alonso to ABC15. “We don’t have just paletas, we do have our aguas frescas that we make here in the store with fresh fruits, and we have: cucumber-lime, orange-pineapple, watermelon, horchata, blueberry-lime, and we do coconut aguas frescas too”, she added.

The Paleta Bar-Chandler| Nayeli Alonso

OTHER PALETA BAR LOCATIONS IN ARIZONA



CHANDLER

4990 S GILBERT RD SUITE 1



MESA

1917 S SIGNAL BUTTE RD SUITE 107



TEMPE

521 S COLLEGE AVE UNIT 107



FLAGSTAFF

601 PICCADILLY DR SUITE 45