Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia finishes multi-million-dollar renovation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Are you looking for a ticket out of town? For a staycation that feels like a village in southern Spain?

Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia recently finished up its latest three-month multi-million-dollar renovation — and the upgrades are beautiful.

“There's nothing like Montelucia, where you can step out of your car, be transported to another country and never really have to use your passport,” said General Manager Rob Goins. “Whether it's the music that you hear around the resort, the artwork that you see, the food that you eat... it's very Spanish inspired, and it builds up for a great, relaxing weekend.”

The resort, nestled in picturesque Paradise Valley, Arizona, now boasts newly redesigned guest rooms and meeting spaces that blend Spanish-inspired elegance with the tranquility of the desert.

The extensive renovation project, which began in June 2023, has transformed the resort's 293 guest rooms and 38 luxury suites into havens of refined beauty. From cozy sofas adorned with cactus silk pillows to Spanish-inspired desk chairs, every piece has been carefully selected to embody the concept of an oasis in the Valley.

ABC15 toured The Andalusian Presidential Suite, which runs about $3,700 a night.

“This is our Andalusian suite and it has its own private pool. It also is a two-bedroom suite and one room has a king bed. The other room has two queen beds. Everything about this suite is very Spanish-inspired. The couches that you sit on, the artwork that you see. It has a beautiful stunning view of Camelback Mountain. Perfect for a little getaway for a family.”

The modern refresh even covered its 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces.

“The meeting room space got a complete renovation brand new carpet brand new wall coverings, brand new lighting, brand new Spanish inspired furniture, all brand new turf on the outside venues," said Goins.

If you’re just wanting to grab dinner at one of the restaurants or spend a day at the pool without staying overnight, pool passes and cabanas can be purchased through ResortPass.

Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia is located at 4949 E Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale.

