‘OceanXperience’ exhibit opens Sunday at Arizona Science Center

PHOENIX — A brand new tech exhibit is making big waves at the Arizona Science Center!

Climb aboard an interactive replica of OceanXplorer, the most advanced research and filmmaking vessel in the world.

An exhibition designed for all ages, OceanXperience gives visitors access to OceanX’s renowned OceanXplorer vessel and the cutting-edge science, technology, and media the ship uses to explore the ocean and bring it back to the world.

Become a true explorer as you embark on a journey aboard the ship to uncover the ocean’s secrets and learn how to connect people with this precious resource.

Conduct experiments like OceanXplorer scientists and experience the thrill of exploring some of the oceans’ most remote locations.

OceanXperience offers a variety of guided research missions. You can choose to be an "Xplorer" and study orca group dynamics, and learn how they coexist by virtually tagging an animal and collecting data.

You can also research the complex communication of humpback whales or the tropical habitat of great hammerhead sharks.

This exhibition is included with general admission, opens Sunday to the public, and runs all the until September.

Click here for more information.

