No plans? 4 Arizona getaways for Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX — Looking for a getaway this Labor Day Weekend but don't want to leave the state? You're in luck!

The Arizona Office of Tourism is recommending with four must-see places in our own backyard just in time for the holiday.

Travel Route 66 in Northwest Arizona

Start in Hackberry and travel back in time to check out the Hackberry General Store before heading to Seligman.

Check out the Coconino County Fair in Flagstaff

Cool off at the Coconino County Fair, which goes from Sept. 3 - Sept. 6. Head online for more information.

Go off the grid and head to Greer

Tourism experts say 90% of the area is made up of forests and greenery!

Head to Sonoita-Elgin

Traveling with a wine-lover? Hit Sonoita-Elgin, where 80% of the grapes used in Arizona wines are grown.

For more Labor Day weekend things to do, plus the latest on travel and tourism in our state, check out the video below.

For more travel tips, head to VisitArizona.com.