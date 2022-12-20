New Year's Eve events and parties across the Valley to ring in 2023

PHOENIX — We may not know what’s in store for us in 2023, but what we can do is ring in the new year with some fun!

Here are several family-friendly and 21 and over parties taking place across the Valley:

HAPPY NOON YEAR CELEBRATION

What to expect: According to event officials, this family-friendly event will have a dance floor and a ‘festive balloon drop.’ It’s $26 per person and $10 per person for members, you can purchase the tickets online.

When: Saturday, December 31 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [ 215 N. 7th Street] in Phoenix

ZOPPÉ CIRCUS

What to expect: The Zoppé family circus is back in town! step into a tent filled with Italian heritage, featuring horses, dances, acrobatic acts and more. “You’re going to experience stepping back in time, you’re going to experience connection and intimacy if you’re able to open yourself up to that,” said Jeanette Zoppé, a circus representative. Tickets range from $25 to $45. Children 3 and under enter for free.

When: Saturday, December 31, at 4 p.m. and a special New Year’s Eve show at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 1, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mes

CELEBRATIONS AT DAVE AND BUSTER’S

What to expect: There are two distinct events that’ll be hosted at the Dave and Buster’s locations across the Valley on Saturday, December 31.

‘Celebrate the New Year EARLY’ is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is family-friendly. ‘Ring Ring Ring in 2023’ starts at 9 p.m. and is a 21 and over event.

Cost: Admission prices vary, check online for ticket location availability.

Where:

9460 W Hanna Ln in Glendale. 21001 N. Tatum Blvd in Phoenix. 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy Suite 1100 in Tempe. 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. in Tucson.



MESA ARIZONA TEMPLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

What to expect: Guests that come to the Mesa Temple Christmas Lights have free access to nine acres of dazzling lights. The team’s goal was to mimic the natural beauty of the garden with lights. To showcase the garden’s flowers at night, the team implemented a unique lighting method using milk jugs.

Guests that come to the Mesa Temple Christmas Lights have free access to nine acres of dazzling lights. The team’s goal was to mimic the natural beauty of the garden with lights. To showcase the garden’s flowers at night, the team implemented a unique lighting method using milk jugs. When: The Christmas lights will be up until December 31 st . The lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

. The lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Mesa Temple [101 S Lesueur]

MEDIEVAL TIMES | DINNER AND TOURNAMENT

When: December 31 at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There’s two shows on January 1 at 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Where: 9051 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

‘COME ON BARBIE LET’S GO PARTY’ NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

What to expect: According to event officials, the Barbie-themed party will have selfie stations, DJs, a bounce castle, a pool deck that’ll be transformed into “Barbie’s Beach Club,” and there will be snacks available to purchase from “Barbie’s Food Truck.” Tickets for this experience start at $50.

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 North Central Avenue]

When: Saturday, December 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

‘NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE’ IN GLENDALE

What to expect: This West Valley event is a ‘block party’ with 6 bars that include Fat Tuesday, Bodega, Salt Tacos y Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar, The Lola & M Social House. Live entertainment and a fireworks display will take place.

Cost: Ticket prices as of now range from $50 to $150.

Where: Westgate Entertainment District [6751 North Sunset Boulevard] in Glendale

[6751 North Sunset Boulevard] in Glendale When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT ‘THE HOT CHICK’

What to expect: There will be a live DJ lineup starting at 12 p.m. Guests can call ahead for table reservations [480-255-7733].

Where: The Hot Chick [4363 N 75th St] in Scottsdale

When: Saturday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

CELEBRATIONS AT ‘THE MONTAUK’

What to expect: The restaurant is saying goodbye to 2022 with 1-cent champagne toasts for dine-in guests. Plus, live DJ entertainment will be available from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Montauk [4360 N Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale

When: Saturday, December 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

‘BAR BLITZEN’ HOLIDAY POP-UP PARTY

What to expect: This is a 21+ event. $50 per person or $60 at the door; you can purchase tickets online.

Where: Culinary Dropout Tempe location [149 S. FARMER]

When: Saturday, December 31, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

LUCKYS NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

What to expect: This is a 21+ event and there’s a $10 cover. Table reservations are available online.

When: Saturday, December 31- starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Luckys [817 N. 2nd Street] in Phoenix



DECADENCE ARIZONA ANCIENT FUTURE