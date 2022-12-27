New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day: what stores are open in the Valley

PHOENIX — Last minute shopping to ring in the new year or might want to hit up the store on Sunday? Check out this list of what Valley stores will be open and closed this weekend.

NEW YEAR’S EVE, DECEMBER 31ST:

Costco: open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s: open until 6 p.m.

ALDI: open until 7 p.m.

Family Dollar: open until 10 p.m.

Walmart: open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walgreens: hours and closures depend on location, check your nearest store’s hours of operation here.

Target: open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whole Foods: open from 7 a.m. from 9 p.m.

Sprouts: open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Bashas': open until 9 p.m.

Albertsons: open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

El Super: open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cardenas Markets: open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S DAY, JANUARY 1ST: