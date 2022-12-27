Watch Now
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day: what stores are open in the Valley

Last minute shopping to ring in the new year? Check this list out
Posted at 11:59 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 13:59:03-05

PHOENIX — Last minute shopping to ring in the new year or might want to hit up the store on Sunday? Check out this list of what Valley stores will be open and closed this weekend.

NEW YEAR’S EVE, DECEMBER 31ST:

  • Costco: open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • ALDI: open until 7 p.m.
  • Walmart: open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Walgreens: hours and closures depend on location, check your nearest store’s hours of operation here.
  • Target: open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S DAY, JANUARY 1ST:

  • Costco: closed.
  • Sam’s: closed.
  • ALDI: closed.
  • Bashas': open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sprouts: open from 7a.m. to 10 p.m. [regular store hours].
  • Albertsons: open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar is open until 10 p.m.
  • Walmart: open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Walgreens: hours and closures depend on location, check your nearest store’s hours of operation here.
  • Target: open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: open from 9 a.m. from 8 p.m.
  • Cardenas Markets: open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
