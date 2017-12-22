New Year's Eve: 10 family-friendly events to check out around the Valley

PHOENIX - It's not always feasible to stay up until midnight on New Year's Eve, especially when you're young, but that does not mean you have to miss out on all the fun!

You can actually get in on the fun before anyone else because local businesses and arcades are holding their NYE parties earlier.

We gathered some of the top family-friendly celebrations going on around town.

Noon Year's Eve at Phoenix Zoo: The zoo will ring in 2018 twelve hours early on Dec. 31. From 9 a.m. - noon, the zoo will have 30 tons of snow to play in, a bounce house, snowball targets and music. At noon, the zoo will host a ball drop and "cider or juice" toast. The event is included with zoo admission. More information.

Topgolf: Topgolf is hosting a gold-themed New Year's Eve party with unlimited Topgolf from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. and party favors. The VIP package includes a bay on the second or third floor, a premium buffet and a champagne toast. Topgolf is in Scottsdale and Gilbert. More information.

Main Event: Main Event will have a prize-filled balloon drop on New Year's Eve, a complimentary champagne toast for those 21 and up, and party favors. They will also have two "all-you-can-play" sessions from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. each priced per person. Reservations are not required. More information.

Jake's Unlimited: The Mesa arcade is hosting two New Year's Eve celebrations -- one for families and one for adults, 21 and up. The daytime celebration is from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and includes a buffet, bowling, rides and attractions, and arcade games (excluded games that give tickets or prizes). The evening party is from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. and includes rides, bowling, laser tag, champagne toast at midnight and a buffet. More information.

AZ Air Time sleepover: The Scottsdale trampoline park will host a New Year's Eve sleepover for kids 7-17. Food and drink will be provided. Activities include trampoline races, dodgeball tournaments, movies, music and a slam dunk contest. More information.

Uptown Alley: The Surprise bowling alley and arcade is hosting a family-friendly New Year's Eve party during the day. Admission includes two hours of bowling, two games of laser tag, and a $15 arcade game card. A prize-filled balloon drop will be at 7 p.m. The venue will have an evening celebration as well with live music at 9:30 p.m., a balloon drop and champagne toast. More information.

Tavern + Bowl: The Glendale bowling alley will have daytime and evening bowling packages on New Year's Eve. The daytime package includes 2.5 hours of bowling, pizza, salad and soda, and champagne or cider toast. The evening package includes 3 hours of bowling. Reservations required. Because of the Fiesta Bowl, Westgate will charge $10 to park until 2 p.m. More information.

Golfland Sunsplash: It may be too cold for the water park, but the golf course and race cars are open. Golfland will be open from 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve with a package that includes unlimited video games, mini golf, laser tag and race cars. More information.

Ultra-Star Multi-tainment Center: The center's bowling alley, Ten Pins Down, will be open on New Year's Eve and will have a balloon drop at 10 p.m. More information.

Octane Raceway: The indoor go-kart track in Scottsdale will be open on New Year's Day from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. So will its free-roaming virtual-reality course, Velocity VR, arcade and backyard grill. More information.