New Gila River Casino in Chandler is set to open June 30

Here’s a look inside the $180 million development
Finishing touches are being put on a brand-new Gila River Casino under the San Tan Mountains in Chandler. By the end of June, the noise of construction will be replaced by the sounds of more than 800 slot machines across more than 33,000 square feet of gaming floor. ”Personally I believe Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler, San Tan Valley, need that entertainment, need this destination,” said Blake Katsnelson, general manager.
Santan Mountain Casino to open end of June.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 20, 2023
CHANDLER, AZ — The $180-million development that broke ground in 2021 will soon open in the East Valley.

The Santan Mountain Casino is set to open on June 30.

“Guests can join in on the fun for the multi-day events on June 30 and July 1 featuring Las Vegas-style showgirls, fire breathers, stilt walkers, live DJs, and special performances by country music star and American Idol alum, Gabby Barrett. The country concerts will kick off each night at 8 p.m. and as a thank you to Gila River’s loyal guests, tickets are only $20.23 each. The drone shows will immediately follow the concerts in the outdoor garden,” announced Gila River Resorts & Casinos in a news release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

A SNEAK PEEK INSIDE

Inside the Santan Mountain Casino.

“Personally, I believe Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler, San Tan Valley, need that entertainment, need this destination,” said Blake Katsnelson, the general manager, during a guided tour of the casino back in May.

During an inside look at the fourth Gila River casino in Arizona, Katsnelson touted one of its main attractions, the restaurant on the northwest side of the property named Honey and Vine.

The hope for Honey and Vine is that the flavor of locally sourced food will be a priority for guests. “It’s not an afterthought,” said Katsnelson, hoping guests will come for the food and consider gaming after the fact.

Among the thoughtful details throughout the 160-acre property near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road are chandeliers at each entrance that were designed by a local artist.

The overhead racetrack design looks like wood, but it’s hand-painted.

In the high-limit gambling space, a listening microphone adjusts the music volume according to the ambient noise in the room, which sits in a space that’s shared with a one-of-one roulette table for the U.S., originally from Europe. “A white roulette table, historically they’re black or dark brown,” said Katsnelson.

The outdoor garden space has a great view of the San Tan Mountains and is available for weddings and events. Plus, the indoor ballroom can fit 800-900 people inside.

The 7,000-square-foot sports book is the largest for a casino in the state which includes a spot for a DJ when games aren’t happening.

Most casinos are known to not have any windows, but this casino has large, floor-to-ceiling sage glass across multiple entrances. “This property is not anything you will see in the state of Arizona. This property is breaking the boundaries for what traditional gaming is,” said Katsnelson.

IF YOU GO

Address: 7101 S Gilbert Road in Chandler

