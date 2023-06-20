New Gila River Casino in Chandler is set to open June 30

CHANDLER, AZ — The $180-million development that broke ground in 2021 will soon open in the East Valley.

The Santan Mountain Casino is set to open on June 30.

Experience gaming like never before at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Santan Mountain! Join us for the grand opening on June 30 and July 1, and enjoy hundreds of slot machines, table games, BetMGM Sportsbook and performances by country star @GabbyBarrett_.https://t.co/uF97dS5WsM pic.twitter.com/6zCHridYdv — Gila River Resorts & Casinos (@PlayAtGila) June 12, 2023

“Guests can join in on the fun for the multi-day events on June 30 and July 1 featuring Las Vegas-style showgirls, fire breathers, stilt walkers, live DJs, and special performances by country music star and American Idol alum, Gabby Barrett. The country concerts will kick off each night at 8 p.m. and as a thank you to Gila River’s loyal guests, tickets are only $20.23 each. The drone shows will immediately follow the concerts in the outdoor garden,” announced Gila River Resorts & Casinos in a news release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

A SNEAK PEEK INSIDE

Point In Time Studios

“Personally, I believe Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler, San Tan Valley, need that entertainment, need this destination,” said Blake Katsnelson, the general manager, during a guided tour of the casino back in May.

During an inside look at the fourth Gila River casino in Arizona, Katsnelson touted one of its main attractions, the restaurant on the northwest side of the property named Honey and Vine.

The hope for Honey and Vine is that the flavor of locally sourced food will be a priority for guests. “It’s not an afterthought,” said Katsnelson, hoping guests will come for the food and consider gaming after the fact.

Every bite has a story at Honey + Vine! The newest signature restaurant at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Santan Mountain, guests can taste the local flavors of the Gila River Indian Community elevated for a one-of-a-kind experience.https://t.co/uF97dS5WsM pic.twitter.com/UI1RKpxh8F — Gila River Resorts & Casinos (@PlayAtGila) June 16, 2023

Among the thoughtful details throughout the 160-acre property near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road are chandeliers at each entrance that were designed by a local artist.

The overhead racetrack design looks like wood, but it’s hand-painted.

In the high-limit gambling space, a listening microphone adjusts the music volume according to the ambient noise in the room, which sits in a space that’s shared with a one-of-one roulette table for the U.S., originally from Europe. “A white roulette table, historically they’re black or dark brown,” said Katsnelson.

The outdoor garden space has a great view of the San Tan Mountains and is available for weddings and events. Plus, the indoor ballroom can fit 800-900 people inside.

The 7,000-square-foot sports book is the largest for a casino in the state which includes a spot for a DJ when games aren’t happening.

Most casinos are known to not have any windows, but this casino has large, floor-to-ceiling sage glass across multiple entrances. “This property is not anything you will see in the state of Arizona. This property is breaking the boundaries for what traditional gaming is,” said Katsnelson.

IF YOU GO

Address: 7101 S Gilbert Road in Chandler