National USA Wheelchair Football League tournament comes to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For the first time, Arizona is hosting a national wheelchair football tournament — and fans can see the action for free!

The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, will bring six teams from across the country to WestWorld of Scottsdale from September 5–7.

The Arizona Cardinals wheelchair football team will finally get a home-field advantage, taking on teams representing the LA Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Irving Outlaws, and Kansas City Smoke.

The three-day event runs alongside the Abilities Expo, a resource fair for people with disabilities featuring adaptive products, workshops, and activities. Admission to both the tournament and expo is free.

Tournament play begins Friday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. and continues through the weekend, with the championship game Sunday at noon.

In addition to the games, a learn-to-play clinic will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, with sports chairs provided. The clinic is open to all ages and abilities.

Organizers say volunteers are key to making the event a success. Opportunities range from helping with game operations to supporting visiting teams. Anyone interested can sign up online by visiting Move United’s website.

This is the fifth season of the USA Wheelchair Football League, made possible in part through the NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Salute to Service partnership.

For the full tournament schedule, visit the 2025 Tournament Schedule Site under the Phoenix section at usawfl.org.