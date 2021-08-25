Meet Paqua Park, a large floating obstacle course at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — Kids and adults can jump, slide, climb, and bounce on a large floating obstacle course at Lake Pleasant.

Paqua Park, a 5,000-square-foot inflatable obstacle course, quietly opened in July at Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant Regional Park, which is about 30 miles north of Peoria.

The course features various obstacles, including ramps with ropes or footholds to climb, inflatable "cliffs" to jump off, monkey bars, and a large airbag that can launch people into the air when someone else jumps on it.

Kids have to be at least seven years old and 45 inches tall (about 3.75 feet tall) to go on the obstacle course. Life jackets are also required.

Currently, the park is open for 45-minute sessions on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Friday sessions begin at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., and 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The cost is $25 per person per session and can be booked at https://paquapark.com. Lake Pleasant also charges $7 per vehicle to enter the park.

Water socks and shoes with a soft rubber sole are allowed on the obstacle course, but river shoes, Teva sandals, Crocs, sneakers, and other hard-bottomed shoes are not allowed.

According to the website, there is limited space on the dock to watch people at the park, no shade or benches, and no personal storage area. It is recommended to leave those items in the vehicle.

IF YOU GO:

Paqua Park at Scorpion Bay Marina

10970 W. Peninsula Blvd, Peoria, AZ 85383

https://paquapark.com