MAP: Where to find winter fun in northern Arizona

Nicole Grigg is in Flagstaff where snow has been piling up on Friday.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 12, 2021
PHOENIX — Pack the gloves, hats, scarves, and jackets because it's a winter wonderland in northern Arizona, where several inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff.

As it usually happens, people are headed up north to enjoy the winter fun, from skiing and snowboarding to sledding, tubing, and maybe even crafting a few snowballs for an impromptu snowball fight.

If you're looking for some ways to enjoy the snow, the City of Flagstaff has created a helpful map of recreational winter activities in the area, including Arizona Nordic Village, Arizona Snowbowl, and Jay Lively Ice Rink. Some areas, such as the Crowley Pit and Wing Mountain have closed for the season.

Early Friday, the Grand Canyon in a tweet encouraged people to, if possible, delay travel to the national park due to packed and icy roads.

At 11:30 a.m., Arizona Snowbowl said the ski hill and resort had reached capacity and that "additional vehicles will be allowed up as on-mountain vehicles leave."

If the ski hills are full, there are a number of breweries in the area to keep warm.

Flagstaff has its own brewery trail where you can print out a passport and collect stickers during each stop. Visit craftbeerflg.com for more information.

Brewery stops:

  • Historic Brewing Company
  • Wanderlust Brewing Company
  • Mother Road Brewing Company
  • Beaver Street Brewery
  • Lumberyard Brewing Company
  • Flagstaff Brewing Company
  • Dark Sky Brewing
  • Grand Canyon Brewing Company

Visit www.flagstaffarizona.org for more ideas and information.

