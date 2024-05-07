Make a splash at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa’s Oasis Water Park

PHOENIX — As the temperatures rise in the Valley, so does the fun at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa’s Oasis Water Park!

Spanning across seven acres, Oasis features a giant wave pool, side-by-side lazy river, 25-person hot tub, and thrill slides standing eight stories tall.

Zack Perry

"People have made Arizona Grand a tradition and it’s a great place to go without having to travel far,” said Emily Dille, Vice President of Marketing. “There are two different slides that go eight stories down and they're crazy. There’s also a winding slide for our shorter friends and people who aren't quite up for the big scare.”

If slides aren’t your thing, take a dip in the wave pool or lazy river.

Zack Perry

“You have the giant wave pool, they'll turn on those big waves that you can play in or just relax by the shore,” said Dille. “On the lazy river, two people can float together, just bliss for the whole afternoon without having to do a thing."

Don’t forget to grab a colorful cocktail from the tropical bar!

Zack Perry

If you’re not a guest at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, no worries! You can purchase a day pass to Oasis Waterpark or even rent a cabana through the app ‘Resort Pass.’

“Once you drive into the grounds here, you would think you were in paradise, totally removed from home,” said Dille.

Zack Perry

Daily passes start at $55 for adults, $45 for kids. Oasis Waterpark is located at 8000 Arizona Grand Pkwy, in Phoenix.

Click here for more information.