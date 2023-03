PHOENIX — On the date Macklemore released his new album, he also announced the schedule for his next tour, which includes a stop in Phoenix!

Macklemore will perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre on October 17.

The announcement comes on the same day he released his new album, 'Ben.'

Tickets for his upcoming tour will be available through a presale starting Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.