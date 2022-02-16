Luke Days 2022 airshow canceled again due to pandemic, other strains

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ — The long-awaited Luke Days airshow has been canceled again.

Luke Air Force Base officials announced Wednesday the 2022 Luke Days event, originally set to take place March 19-20, has been called off due to “logistical and economic strain,” as well as the ongoing pandemic.

“Our Airmen, alongside our community and corporate partners, have worked tirelessly over the past several months to plan a tremendous show that would excite and inspire future generations,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing Commander, in a press release. “We were really looking forward to showcasing airpower to the amazing communities who support Luke and our mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.”

Officials say ongoing supply chain issues, rising costs, and other issues led to the decision.

The 2020 airshow was canceled as COVID-19 cases and concerns quickly spread across the country and plans to hold the event in 2021 did not come to fruition due to the pandemic.

The last show was held in 2018 and typically draws thousands of people to the airbase.

Luke AFB said they are on a two-year cycle for the airshow and the next one is scheduled to take place in 2024, but they are looking into opportunities to hold an earlier event if possible.