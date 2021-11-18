Watch
Popular 'Luke Days' airshow returning in March 2022, USAF Thunderbirds to headline the event

Thunderbirds perform at the 2021 California Capital Airshow - USAF Photo
Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 18:03:12-05

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team will return to the skies above Luke Air Force Base for its biennial airshow, Luke Days, on March 19 & 20, 2022.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, which was created at Luke Air Force Base in 1953 and is now based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, the free two-day event will feature other aerial demonstration teams and acts.

The 2020 airshow was canceled as COVID-19 cases and concerns quickly spread across the country and plans to hold the event in 2021 did not come to fruition due to the ongoing pandemic.

The last show was held in 2018 and typically draws thousands of people to the airbase.

