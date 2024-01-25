Looking for some fun? Things to do in the Valley: Jurassic Quest, Tempe FanCon, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 26-28.
Check out the full list of fun events below.
The Gilbert Home Improvement Expo - The Gilbert Home Improvement Expo is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.
Find terrific deals on your home improvement projects and more at the Gilbert Home Improvement Expo, happening January 26-28. Meet industry leaders, as well as national and local vendors offering valuable in-depth advice to help you turn your vision into reality.
When:
January 26 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
January 27 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
January 28 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Doubletree Hotel - 1800 South Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cost: Free!
Friday, January 26
When: January 26-28
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
When: January 26-28
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: $25 General Admission
Saturday, January 27
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Tempe Public Library
Cost: Free Admission
Arizona Nom Nom Noodles Festival
When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park, Peoria
Cost: Admission starts at $5
A Taste of Arizona Food and Drink Festival
When: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: $89 General Admission
Jaime Munguía vs John "The Gorilla" Ryder
When: 3:05 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $27.15
Serpientes Fiesta at Chase Field
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: $20 General Admission
Rob Schneider: One Night in the Desert
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53
Sunday, January 28
When: January 27-28
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets starting at $20