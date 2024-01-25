Looking for some fun? Things to do in the Valley: Jurassic Quest, Tempe FanCon, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 26-28.

The Gilbert Home Improvement Expo - The Gilbert Home Improvement Expo is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.

Find terrific deals on your home improvement projects and more at the Gilbert Home Improvement Expo, happening January 26-28. Meet industry leaders, as well as national and local vendors offering valuable in-depth advice to help you turn your vision into reality.

January 26 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

January 27 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

January 28 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Gilbert Doubletree Hotel - 1800 South Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Cost: Free!

Friday, January 26

Jurassic Quest

When: January 26-28

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Balloon Classic

When: January 26-28

Where: Goodyear Ballpark

Cost: $25 General Admission

Saturday, January 27

Tempe FanCon

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Tempe Public Library

Cost: Free Admission

Arizona Nom Nom Noodles Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, Peoria

Cost: Admission starts at $5

A Taste of Arizona Food and Drink Festival

When: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: $89 General Admission

Jaime Munguía vs John "The Gorilla" Ryder

When: 3:05 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $27.15

Footprint Center

Serpientes Fiesta at Chase Field

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: $20 General Admission

Arizona Diamondbacks



Rob Schneider: One Night in the Desert

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $53

AP

Sunday, January 28

Arizona Wine Festival

When: January 27-28

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets starting at $20