Looking for some fun? Things to do in the Valley: Jurassic Quest, Tempe FanCon, and more

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 25, 2024
PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 26-28.

The Gilbert Home Improvement Expo - The Gilbert Home Improvement Expo is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.

Find terrific deals on your home improvement projects and more at the Gilbert Home Improvement Expo, happening January 26-28. Meet industry leaders, as well as national and local vendors offering valuable in-depth advice to help you turn your vision into reality.

When:
January 26 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
January 27 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
January 28 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Doubletree Hotel - 1800 South Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cost: Free!

Friday, January 26

Jurassic Quest

When: January 26-28
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Balloon Classic

When: January 26-28
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: $25 General Admission

Saturday, January 27

Tempe FanCon

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Tempe Public Library
Cost: Free Admission

Arizona Nom Nom Noodles Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park, Peoria
Cost: Admission starts at $5

A Taste of Arizona Food and Drink Festival

When: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: $89 General Admission

Jaime Munguía vs John "The Gorilla" Ryder

When: 3:05 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $27.15

Serpientes Fiesta at Chase Field

When: 4 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: $20 General Admission

Rob Schneider: One Night in the Desert

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53

Sunday, January 28

Arizona Wine Festival

When: January 27-28
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets starting at $20

