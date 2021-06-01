Looking for some fun? 10 things to do this week in the Valley

PHOENIX — From pool days and lake days to day trips up north, there is plenty to do around Arizona during the summer months. For those looking to stay closer to home this week, events and festivals are slowly making their return.

The inaugural Canacopia Fest is this weekend in Mesa and will feature more than 60 canned drinks -- beers, wines, hard seltzers -- for adults to enjoy. For sports fans, the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Mercury, and Phoenix Rising all have matchups this week.

Here are a few more events happening around town.

Game 5: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers for game 5 of their playoff run. The series is tied 2-2. At last check on Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket, a verified re-sale ticket, was $236 for upper-level seating. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Details: 7 p.m., Phoenix Suns Arena, 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004; https://www.phoenixsunsarena.com

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks finish out their three-game series against the New York Mets this week. Tuesday's game starts at 6:40 p.m. and Wednesday's game starts at 12:40 p.m.

Details: June 1, 6:40 p.m., June 2, 12:40 p.m.; 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004; https://www.mlb.com/dbacks

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Chicago Sky at home. Thursday's game starts at 7 p.m.

Details: 7 p.m., Phoenix Suns Arena, 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004; https://www.phoenixsunsarena.com

Phoenix Rising vs. San Diego Loyal SC

Phoenix Rising will face the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club on Saturday, June 5, at their new home at Wild Horse Pass, near Interstate 10 and Chandler Blvd. The new stadium has more seating, a new scoreboard, and training fields.

Details: June 5, 7:30 p.m., 19593 South 48th Street, Chandler, Arizona; tickets start at $22; https://www.phxrisingfc.com.

CreekWest Summerfest

Explore Frontier Town (downtown Cave Creek) for its inaugural CreekWest Summerfest on the first Saturday of the month throughout the summer. From Big Earl's Greasy Eats to Local Johnny's Tavern & Cafe to the various shops, there is plenty to eat and see. The free event runs 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. with food and drink specials, bounce houses, music, and pinball machines.

Details: June 5, July 3, August 7, September 4, 2021, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., 6033 E Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, Arizona 85331; www.frontiertownaz.com

Canacopia Fest

For those who like the convenience of canned drinks, the inaugural Canacopia Fest may be something to check out. The first-ever festival will feature more than 60 canned beers, wines, and hard seltzers -- from 16 distributors. The 21-and-up event will be held on June 5, 2021, at Eastmark in Mesa. There will also be lawn games, live entertainment, and food. Tickets for the afternoon or evening sessions are available online.

Details: June 5, 2021; there are two sessions: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets are $68-$80 and include a certain amount of drink tickets. The event will be held at Eastmark, 10100 East Ray Road, Mesa, AZ 85212; https://canacopiafest.com.

Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour

The Barbie Truck will be at SanTan Village on Saturday, June 5, part of its "Totally Throwback" to celebrate more than 60 years since the brand was created. The truck sells retro-inspired Barbie merchandise, such as Denim jackets, t-shirts, caps, necklaces, patches, pins, and fanny packs.

Details: June 5th, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., SanTan Village, 2218 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295; https://barbie.mattel.com/en-us/about/barbie-truck-tour.html

*New exhibit*

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit

Children's Museum of Phoenix

A new hands-on exhibit featuring characters from several of the late Eric Carle's children's books recently opened at the Children's Museum of Phoenix. Carle died in May. His exhibit features interactive activities about The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Very Lonely Firefly, The Very Quiet Cricket, The Very Clumsy Click Beetle, The Very Busy Spider. Kids can become the caterpillar, make a cricket symphony, and try their hand at making their own artwork. It will be on display until September.

Details: May 29 - Sept. 6, 2021, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 215 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034; included with museum admission, $14.95; childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

*New exhibits*

The Art and Science of Arachnids

Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Astronaut recently ended its exhibition at the Arizona Science Center, but there are two new experiences for people to check out. At Pop! The Science of Bubbles, families will be able to make their own bubbles with bubble wands while learning about elasticity, surface tension, and evaporation. There is also a large bubble drop every 15-20 minutes. For those who like arachnids -- spiders, scorpions -- The Art and Science of Arachnids have 100 arachnids, a place to make a robot, and hands-on experiments.

Details: Open daily, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 600 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85004; both exhibitions are included with regular admission, $15-$20; https://www.azscience.org

*Exhibition extended*

Leon Polk Smith: Hiding in Plain Sight

Heard Museum

The Heard Museum has extended its exhibition of Leon Polk Smith: Hiding in Plain Sight, through July 3. The exhibition features 37 of Smith's artworks that span seven decades. He is known for his hard-edge paintings, which typically featured a geometric shape, hard lines, and bright colors.

Details: Open Tuesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 2301 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004; admission is $9-$20 (cheapest when bought online), https://heard.org/visit