Live Nation introduces 2022 Lawn Pass, includes 40 concerts in one summer

PHOENIX — Ready to go to a show... or 40?

Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for this summer that scores you a seat to up to 40 shows at 30 local amphitheaters across the United States.

For Arizona, the venue is the Ak-Chin Pavilion and it includes a ticket to sold out performances!

The lawn pass costs $199 plus fees and will go on sale Tuesday, March 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Arizona time.

Live Nation says they only have a limited amount of passes so passes may sell out quickly. Click here to purchase passes.

After you have received a confirmation email of your purchase, you will receive a personalized credential with your name on it that will act as your ticket on show day.