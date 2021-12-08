LITTLE MERMAID HOUSE! Valley dad decorates new Disney Christmas light display every year

GOODYEAR — There is a "Little Mermaid" House in Arizona!

Welcome to the Goodyear home of Antonio Silvas, also becoming known as the west Valley's Disney Christmas House!

Every year, Mr. Silvas decorates his home with characters from a different Disney movie.

See all of The Little Mermaid characters light up in the video above!

There is a tropical Christmas light display that you can visit in Goodyear! This Valley dad spends two weeks every winter decorating his front lawn with Disney figures. 2019's theme was Frozen and he followed with Frozen 2 in 2020.

ABC15 Holiday Lights Map 2021: Amazing home displays to see around the Valley

This passion project brings him back to the days when his adult daughters were little and they would spend hours together watching Disney classics.

Mr. Silvas' love for Christmas lights began when he was 12 years old and he would decorate his widowed grandmother's home for her. It brings him joy to see families enjoy the light display. Especially the mesmerized faces of little ones! You can watch the 12,000 lights dance to music any night of the week.

IF YOU GO:

2483 S 161st Dr.

Goodyear, AZ 85338

HOURS:

Sunday - Thursday: 6-10PM

Friday & Saturday: 6-11PM

