Las Vegas-style gaming officially at Valley casino

CHANDLER, AZ — Las Vegas-style gaming is officially at Gila River Hotels & Casinos Wild Horse Pass.

In April, Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill allowing a major expansion of gambling in Arizona.

That includes live roulette, baccarat and craps tables. It also allows sports betting under licenses issued to tribes and pro-sports teams.

Wild Horse Pass now has 14 live roulette, baccarat and craps tables, along with six midi-baccarat tables, six high-limit blackjack tables and one high-limit roulette table.

Gila River's two additional casinos, Lone Butte in Chandler and Vee Quiva in the west Valley will also debut live tables in the coming weeks.

All three properties will also increase the number of slot machines and betting limits.