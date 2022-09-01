Labor Day weekend deals in the Valley you won’t want to miss!

PHOENIX, AZ — Don't want to cook over Labor Day weekend or have some time for some major shopping? Here’s some deals you can score in the Valley!
- DEAL: The Mexican restaurant is offering $10 off their Fiesta platters that features “a variety of Someburros’ signature bites.” According to a press release, the Fiesta Platter comes with a large bag of chips, a pint of the signature hot sauce and half pint of guacamole.
- The offer is valid from Friday, September 2, to Monday, September 5.
- Use code “LABORDAY” on the Someburros app/website or mention the code in-person at any Someburros location.
STK STEAKHOUSE
The steakhouse is offering a 50% OFF food for frontline essential workers
- According to a press release, the offer is valid for doctors, police, fire department, hospital workers, restaurant & hospitality workers and grocery workers.
- Keep this in mind: this offer cannot be combined with any other offer.
TARBELL’S WINE STORE
“Tarbell’s Wine Club members can take advantage of a 30% discount (or 25% for non-members) on full bottles of El Tesoro X Tarbell’s Reposado Tequila ($75.99 before discount) - a collaboration tequila artfully crafted by Tarbell’s and El Tesoro,” read a press release sent to ABC15.
- LOCATION: Tarbell’s Wine Store [3205 E. Camelback Road] in Phoenix
- DEAL: 10% off all to-go orders on September 4 and 5. Plus, they’ll be serving $1 national draft beer with the purchase of an entree on Labor Day [dine-in only deal and there’s a limit of two per customer.]
- LOCATION: ComicX [21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 95] in Phoenix.
- DEAL: Get 20% off an entrée on Labor Day with code LBR20, you can use this offer online or in-store.
JOANN’S LABOR DAY SALE
Just some of the deals you’ll find during the Labor Day sale running Sept. 1-3: 50% off Fall & Halloween Cotton Fabrics, 30% off Pillow Forms, Stuffing, Batting and Foam, 40% off Cricut Accessories and more.
- DEAL: The brewery will be offering the “World’s Best Happy Hour” on Labor Day from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at its Downtown Phoenix & Chandler locations.
- Happy hour specials include: $4 select Haus beers, $5 well drinks, $6 Haus margs/Haus wine, $7 steins. Plus, $3 bacon popcorn, $4 Haus mac & cheese, $5 loaded fries, $6 Haus smoked wings, and $7 happy burgers.
- There will be special holiday weekend hours [ 8:30 A.M. – 6 P.M.]
- LOCATION: Salt River Tubing Headquarters [Northeast Mesa on N. Power Road]
LABOR DAY SALES
- Outlets at Anthem will have many shopping sales running from September 3 to 5 at various stores, that include: Bath and Body Works, Coach Outlet, Vans Outlet, Under Armour Factory House, and more. You can see the full list, right here.
- DEAL: Octane Raceway will feature 50% off axe throwing all day on Monday, September 5.
- LOCATION: Octane Raceway [9119 E. Talking Stick Way] in Scottsdale.
FUN FOR THE FAMILY
- DEAL: All day Monday, September 5, the Mavrix is offering $15 Unlimited Fun Pass; the pass is good for “unlimited bowling, laser tag and billiards.”
- LOCATION: Mavrix [9139 E. Talking Stick Way] in Scottsdale