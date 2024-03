PHOENIX — Mark your calendars! The 'Insano World Tour' is coming to the Valley.

Kid Cudi announced his new tour with a stop at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Wednesday, August 14.

The show will include performances by Pusha T and EarthGang.

Presale tickets are up for grabs beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

