Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree permits go on sale this week

WILLIAMS, AZ — We haven’t even made it through Halloween yet, but it’s time to start preparing for Christmas!
Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree permits are going on sale this Thursday, Oct. 13.
Permit holders may begin cutting trees on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and are good through Dec. 31, 2022.
The permits are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to five trees may be purchased on a single permit at a price of $15 per tree.
Those who are interested in one of the 1,200 permits will need to make an account online.
You can also download a map to better pinpoint which tree you'd like to bring home for the holiday season. The map will also show you areas where you are not allowed to cut.
Permits are available for North Kaibab Ranger District, Tusayan Ranger District, and Williams Ranger District.
KIDS GET A FREE TREE
If you have a fourth-grader at home, you can apply to get a free Christmas tree from the Kaibab National Forest. All fourth-graders are eligible through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.
To get the free Christmas tree-cutting permit get your voucher through Every Kids Outdoors here, then go to the permit site for the details and permit.
For more info, click here.
CHRISTMAS TREE TIPS
Kaibab National Forest officials and Recreation.gov offer the following tips for selecting and cutting your Christmas tree:
Where to cut your tree
- The permit is only good for a tree(s) on the specific Ranger District from which it was purchased and can’t be used to cut a tree on a different District or National Forest.
- No cutting areas for each Ranger District are shown on the included maps. Be sure to download and/or print a copy of the "cutting areas map" that corresponds to the Ranger District on your permit and take it with you when gathering your tree.
- Do not cut on private land, in Wilderness areas, within 200 feet of designated campgrounds and recreation areas.
- Do not cut in active timber sales or areas that have been planted with new trees.
- For the latest Forest warnings and closures (including road closures) visit: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices
Reach out to our Ranger District Offices if you have any specific questions about where to find or cut your tree.
Selecting your tree
- Each forest has limitations on the size of the tree you can cut and the species of trees that are permitted. See below to help you measure and choose a tree that meets your permit's guidelines.
- Before you leave home, be sure to measure the space where you plan to place the tree in your home (height and width), and measure the space in your vehicle where you will be transporting the tree.
- If there is snow on the ground, remove it from around the stump so you can accurately measure the stump and tree height.
- This permit allows the holder to cut a tree of any species that is not more than 10 feet in height.
- Select a tree with a trunk six inches or less in diameter, and cut the tree no more than six inches above ground level.
- Cut down the entire tree. Do not remove only the top of a tree.
- Cut all live tree limbs and branches protruding from stump of the tree. Scatter any slash.
- If possible, select a tree from overstocked areas and thickets.
The tree you choose must be at least 200 feet from main roads, recreation sites and campgrounds, and stay away from areas along the sides of streams, rivers, lakes, and wet areas.