Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree permits go on sale this week

WILLIAMS, AZ — We haven’t even made it through Halloween yet, but it’s time to start preparing for Christmas!

Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree permits are going on sale this Thursday, Oct. 13.

Permit holders may begin cutting trees on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and are good through Dec. 31, 2022.

The permits are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to five trees may be purchased on a single permit at a price of $15 per tree.

Those who are interested in one of the 1,200 permits will need to make an account online.

You can also download a map to better pinpoint which tree you'd like to bring home for the holiday season. The map will also show you areas where you are not allowed to cut.

Permits are available for North Kaibab Ranger District, Tusayan Ranger District, and Williams Ranger District.

KIDS GET A FREE TREE

If you have a fourth-grader at home, you can apply to get a free Christmas tree from the Kaibab National Forest. All fourth-graders are eligible through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.

To get the free Christmas tree-cutting permit get your voucher through Every Kids Outdoors here, then go to the permit site for the details and permit.

For more info, click here.

CHRISTMAS TREE TIPS

Kaibab National Forest officials and Recreation.gov offer the following tips for selecting and cutting your Christmas tree:

Where to cut your tree



The permit is only good for a tree(s) on the specific Ranger District from which it was purchased and can’t be used to cut a tree on a different District or National Forest.

No cutting areas for each Ranger District are shown on the included maps. Be sure to download and/or print a copy of the "cutting areas map" that corresponds to the Ranger District on your permit and take it with you when gathering your tree.

Do not cut on private land, in Wilderness areas, within 200 feet of designated campgrounds and recreation areas.

Do not cut in active timber sales or areas that have been planted with new trees.

For the latest Forest warnings and closures (including road closures) visit: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices

Reach out to our Ranger District Offices if you have any specific questions about where to find or cut your tree.

Selecting your tree