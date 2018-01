PHOENIX - Three days ago, Justin Timberlake released the first song from his upcoming album.

Today, the former NSYNC frontman-turned-solo-pop-star announced a 27-city North American tour named after that next album, "Man of the Woods."

The tour is scheduled to start March 13 in Toronto, Ontario in Canada. It will stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix on May 2, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster's website. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets early beginning Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

Timberlake's album is scheduled to be released on Feb. 2, two days before he performs during halftime at Superbowl LII.

You can see the full tour schedule at www.justintimberlake.com.

Filthy by Justin Timberlake on VEVO.