PHOENIX - Let's be honest with ourselves -- McDonald's French fries are pretty dang good when it comes to road trips, extended airport layovers and late-night cravings.

Now, the fast-food giant is offering a way for customers to get a free medium fry every week for the remainder of 2018.

All you have to do is download the McDonald's app, register for the coupon and make a purchase of at least a $1. Tax is not included.

The promotion is valid every Friday through Dec. 30, 2018 and limited to one per order.

That's not the only promotion McDonald's is running in the app. Others include:

Free soft drink with $1 purchase through Dec. 30, 2018

Free hash brown with breakfast combo through Aug. 19, 2018.

$1 McDouble through Dec. 30, 2018

On Thursday, July 19, anyone who orders McDonald's through UberEats will have a chance to receive 90s-themed McDonald's swag like bandanas, PopSockets, t-shirts, pins and socks.

Not all restaurants are participating and the number of items restaurants will have will vary. A minimum order of $5 is required. Find a participating location, here.