How to enter lottery for 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four tickets in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Want 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four tickets? An application process to get tickets is open for another two weeks.

An online application to be entered into a lottery for the tickets is open through the end of May 2023.

The NCAA will randomly select applicants to receive tickets to the event.

The games are set to take place on April 6 and April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

All-session tickets are sold for $250, and each book will admit the bearer to both national semifinal games and the national championship game. Fans may apply to purchase up to four books, event officials say.

What to know:

