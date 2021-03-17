Hot Noodles Cold Sake in Scottsdale is closing: Here's when and why

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Hot Noodles Cold Sake, a popular ramen shop in North Scottsdale, is closing.

Chef Joshua Hebert, who opened the ramen joint nearly five years ago near the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, said in an Instagram post that his restaurant would close on March 27, 2021.

In an interview with ABC15, Hebert said the restaurant's lease was coming up and because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year and the continued uncertainty of the immediate future, he wasn't in a position to sign another five-year lease.

He said it was "bad timing" for his lease to end, and, ultimately, a "business decision" on his part and that of his landlord.

As for the future, he has no immediate plans to reopen the ramen concept, but left the door open for the possibility of a pop-up here and there, similar to how the ramen concept started when it was a pop-up at his restaurant, Posh, which closed in 2017.

"It doesn’t mean it’s going away for good," he said. "I couldn’t tell you what the plan is yet."

So, for now, diners have less than two weeks to get their final tastes at the restaurant. The menu features appetizers, such as gyoza, edamame, and shishito peppers, and five signature ramen bowls. For dessert, he has mochi ice cream.

IF YOU GO:

Hot Noodles Cold Sake

15689 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

http://hotnoodlescoldsake.com