Hidden gem: Desert Donuts and Ice Cream makes Yelp's top 100 list for best donuts in the country

It's an interactive donut dining experience!

You wouldn’t know Desert Donuts and Ice Cream was there unless you pulled in and walked around the strip mall next to a pit stop, and north of Phoenix off I-17 at Carefree Highway.

After making Yelp’s Top 100 list for best donuts in the country, it’s likely this hidden gem won’t be hidden for long.

The owner, Jeremy Kemmerling, tells ABC15, “We really enjoy making people happy and if donuts and ice cream are an intro... to making someone smile... that is pretty special!”

Donuts are made to order, while you watch, and served the way you like them.

There are more than 50 unique flavor combinations to choose from and each has a name that will make you smile!

“One of my personal favorites is the Extreme Elvis, topped with banana-flavored icing and topped with peanuts, bacon, and peanut butter drizzle,” the owner says.

He also calls the Bacon Blast donut Heaven in your mouth.

“We like to add a little hot sauce to give it a little heat.”

It’s a business, yes, and the donuts are delicious, but one regular customer says, “We drive from Payson all the time to get our donuts because they’re tasty and this place makes us feel good!”

Plus — any donut can be made as a sundae or a milkshake.

They also offer complimentary pup cups and doggy donuts for those who remember to ask.

Where to go:

Desert Donuts

Tramonto Marketplace.

3134 W. Carefree Highway, Suite A10

623-582-0281

desertdonutsaz.com

