Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 'Canal Convergence' in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — “Canal Convergence” returns to Scottsdale! The free, annual public art event runs from November 4-13, 2022.

According to event officials, this year’s featured theme is “Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light.” The art display will have 13 large-scale installations.

"SunDrops" by Jeff Zischke are already hanging above the Arizona Canal. We can't wait to see what they look like when illuminated during #CanalConvergence Nov. 4–13. Learn more at https://t.co/sfLuAClQtb. pic.twitter.com/M4DYWYxG3u — ScottsdalePublicArt (@SDLPubArt) October 29, 2022

“Scottsdale Public Art selected artists who have exhibited work at Canal Convergence throughout the 10-year span alongside artists who are new to the event. With this collection of past and present artists, we will highlight not only our evolution as an event but also the artists’ growth,” read a statement from Scottsdale Public Art.

We're only one week away from #CanalConvergence! Join us Nov. 4–13 to see artworks like "Los Trompos" by Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena, "Trillian + Inspires" by HYBYCOZO, "SunDrops" by Jeff Zischke, and "The STARQUARIUM" by B!G ART. Learn more: https://t.co/57NkDf0M9s pic.twitter.com/O5oUk8vPJL — ScottsdalePublicArt (@SDLPubArt) October 28, 2022

Here’s what will be featured in this year’s event: workshops, educational tours, live music, dance performances, and more. Here’s the breakdown:

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation will host free and paid workshops during the art event. Click here to see the workshop list.

“Canal Convergence has also commissioned original augmented reality artworks from three Arizona artists—Kristin Bauer, Fausto Fernandez, and Jen Urso—that will be presented at the event via the Hoverlay App,” read a press release sent to ABC15.



On November 10, the Canal Convergence’s first fashion show will take place and it’ll feature “wearable tech.”



One water brewing showcase: On November 4 and 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. a “drought-friendly beer festival” will be held on-site. Some of the participating breweries include Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company, O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, and Uncle Bear’s Brewery. Beer festival information can be found here.

IF YOU GO

