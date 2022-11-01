Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 'Canal Convergence' in Scottsdale

The free, annual public art event runs from Nov. 4-13
Canal Convergence
Walter Productions_Water Serpent [Canal Convergence 2019_photo by Chris Loomis]<br/><br/>One Water Brewing Showcase [Canal Convergence 2019_Scottsdale Arts}<br/><br/>The DOORS by BIG ART [Canal Convergence 2021]<br/><br/>
Canal Convergence
Posted at 1:23 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 16:23:04-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — “Canal Convergence” returns to Scottsdale! The free, annual public art event runs from November 4-13, 2022.

According to event officials, this year’s featured theme is “Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light.” The art display will have 13 large-scale installations.

“Scottsdale Public Art selected artists who have exhibited work at Canal Convergence throughout the 10-year span alongside artists who are new to the event. With this collection of past and present artists, we will highlight not only our evolution as an event but also the artists’ growth,” read a statement from Scottsdale Public Art.

Here’s what will be featured in this year’s event: workshops, educational tours, live music, dance performances, and more. Here’s the breakdown:

  • Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation will host free and paid workshops during the art event. Click here to see the workshop list.
  • “Canal Convergence has also commissioned original augmented reality artworks from three Arizona artists—Kristin Bauer, Fausto Fernandez, and Jen Urso—that will be presented at the event via the Hoverlay App,” read a press release sent to ABC15.
  • On November 10, the Canal Convergence’s first fashion show will take place and it’ll feature “wearable tech.”
  • One water brewing showcase: On November 4 and 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. a “drought-friendly beer festival” will be held on-site. Some of the participating breweries include Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company, O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, and Uncle Bear’s Brewery. Beer festival information can be found here.

IF YOU GO

  • Location: The Scottsdale Waterfront [7135 E Camelback Rd]
  • COST: Free.
  • Nov. 4 & 5 from 6 p.m.–10 p.m.
  • Nov. 6 through the 10th from 6 –9 p.m.
  • Nov. 11 & 12, from 6 p.m.–10 p.m.
  • Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. –9 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!