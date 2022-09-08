Here’s what to know about Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week

PHOENIX — Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is right around the corner! The week-long event runs from September 11- 18.
What’s cooking? Several restaurants in the Valley will showcase a special item on their menus in addition to their regular menus or they’ll offer a multi-course at set prices.
“Last year, Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week was so well received by the community. Every eatery that participated reported a significant increase in traffic during the event. This year promises to be even bigger and better,” said Jozh Watson, founder of PHX Vegan, in a press release.
SPECIALS
According to event officials, meal special offerings will be “capped” at a certain price and “menus include not only dine-in, but take-out as well.”
Here’s what to keep in mind:
- Breakfast: offerings will feature an entrée & drink and will be capped at $15.
- Lunch: this meal will feature an appetizer, entrée, and drink and will be capped at $20.
- Dinner: a three-course option is available for a max of $33 or a five-course meal with a cap of $44.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
- Goji Berry Cafe
- Beaut Burger
- The Coronado
- Desert Roots Kitchen
- Dilla Libre (Phoenix and Scottsdale)
- Dos Pink Tacos
- Freak Brothers Pizza
- Giving Tree Café
- Gooder Goods
- Green: New American Vegetarian
- La Locanda Italian Bistro
- Nanas Kitchen
- Pachamama
- Salvadoreño Restaurant (Phoenix, Mesa, El Mirage)
- Simon’s Hot Dogs
To see the full list of restaurants and their menus, click here.
HERE'S A SCOOP
The creators of the restaurant Earth Plant Based Cuisine opened their second plant-based business in Downtown Phoenix; say hello to Goji Berry Café.
“We have gluten-free options, something that’s light and [we’re also] doing mocktails; so that’s another thing that I think people are looking forward to,” said Keyla Aguilar, co-owner of Goji Berry Café. “[For the mocktails] we’re using alternatives for alcohol, and they’re made with distilled botanicals which are actually good for you and the drinks are really, really good.”
Read more about the café, right here.