Here’s what to know about Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week

PHOENIX — Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is right around the corner! The week-long event runs from September 11- 18.

What’s cooking? Several restaurants in the Valley will showcase a special item on their menus in addition to their regular menus or they’ll offer a multi-course at set prices.

“Last year, Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week was so well received by the community. Every eatery that participated reported a significant increase in traffic during the event. This year promises to be even bigger and better,” said Jozh Watson, founder of PHX Vegan, in a press release.

SPECIALS

According to event officials, meal special offerings will be “capped” at a certain price and “menus include not only dine-in, but take-out as well.”

Here’s what to keep in mind:



Breakfast: offerings will feature an entrée & drink and will be capped at $15.

Lunch: this meal will feature an appetizer, entrée, and drink and will be capped at $20.

Dinner: a three-course option is available for a max of $33 or a five-course meal with a cap of $44.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS



Goji Berry Cafe

Beaut Burger

The Coronado

Desert Roots Kitchen

Dilla Libre (Phoenix and Scottsdale)

Dos Pink Tacos

Freak Brothers Pizza

Giving Tree Café

Gooder Goods

Green: New American Vegetarian

La Locanda Italian Bistro

Nanas Kitchen

Pachamama

Salvadoreño Restaurant (Phoenix, Mesa, El Mirage)

Simon’s Hot Dogs



To see the full list of restaurants and their menus, click here.

HERE'S A SCOOP

The creators of the restaurant Earth Plant Based Cuisine opened their second plant-based business in Downtown Phoenix; say hello to Goji Berry Café.

Goji Berry Café| Hilen Serna

“We have gluten-free options, something that’s light and [we’re also] doing mocktails; so that’s another thing that I think people are looking forward to,” said Keyla Aguilar, co-owner of Goji Berry Café. “[For the mocktails] we’re using alternatives for alcohol, and they’re made with distilled botanicals which are actually good for you and the drinks are really, really good.”

Read more about the café, right here.