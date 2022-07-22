Goji Berry Café: New plant-based cafe & mocktail bar in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — The creators of the restaurant Earth Plant Based Cuisine are getting ready to open their second plant-based business in Downtown Phoenix; say hello to Goji Berry Café.

The new plant-based cafe & mocktail bar will open on Friday, July 22.

Here’s what you need to know about this new vegan venture of the Aguilar family.

Goji Berry Café

“We have gluten free options, something that’s light and [we’re also] doing mocktails; so that’s another thing that I think people are looking forward to,” said Keyla Aguilar, co-owner of Goji Berry Café. “[For the mocktails] we’re using alternatives for alcohol, and they’re made with distilled botanicals which are actually good for you and the drinks are really, really good.”

The Café also sells refreshers, coffee & tea lattes, acai bowls, salads, paninis and more. According to Aguilar, guests should try their house-made ice cream that “mimics the exact texture of regular ice cream.”

Goji Berry Café| Hilen Serna

Aguilar tells ABC15 that the family’s mission with their business is to make vegan food accessible to everyone. Goji Berry Café states that their menu consists of “100% plant-based recipes,” gluten free & organic dishes, desserts, and drinks.

Goji Berry Café’s address: 1325 Grand Ave. Unit 8

“EARTH” AND THE AGUILAR FAMILY

The Aguilar family entered the vegan scene with their first restaurant back in 2019.

According to Keyla, when they “took a step as a family to become vegan” over six years ago, there weren’t many vegan options available in the Valley… something that her family hoped to change with Earth the vegan-Mexican inspired eatery.

“A few years ago, there were no options...literally the closest thing to an option was like a salad with no dressing. So, it was very sad back then,” said Keyla Aguilar to ABC15. “We really want to contribute to those options [now available]. We want people to try the food and be like, wow I’m not missing out on anything, I don’t need to eat animal products, and I don’t need to eat extra additives so I can taste good food.”