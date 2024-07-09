Here’s the latest on O.H.S.O. Brewery’s duckpin bowling concept in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — O.H.S.O. in downtown Gilbert is still in the works to expand its location and the extended new concept will be home to duckpin bowling, arcade games, and a new food menu.

The concept was originally slated to open in late 2024 but it’ll now be pushed to spring 2025. The opening of this concept has been delayed “due to the continued national electrical component shortage," according to Madison Thompson, the communications director for O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery.

The new concept by O.H.S.O. will be located at the northwest corner of Gilbert Road and Hearne Way, and utilizes the building space next door.

The menu for this new venture “is still under development" and there's a lot to look forward to!

A LOOK AT WHAT’S TO COME

The concept will be different from what you’re used to from the brewery.In a previous interview with Thompson, this new area is looking to have four to six duckpin bowling lanes.

What’s duckpin bowling? “[It’s] kind of a nostalgic bowling. It's more approachable, it’s smaller pins, smaller ball [and] the scoring is different. But you don't have to wear the shoes. So, it's not the big bowling alley ordeal. But it's still really fun for everybody,” explained Thompson to ABC15.

A “large arcade space” is also in the works for this new venture.

Renderings of the new concept:

SIXTY FIRST PLACE ARCHITECTS “It’ll be all one story and it will be both tearing the building down and using… some of the existing structures well,” said Thompson.

SIXTY FIRST PLACE ARCHITECTS “Since we are the same property, you will be able to walk between the locations drink in hand- but they're going to be two completely different concepts,” explained Thompson.

SIXTY FIRST PLACE ARCHITECTS “Our goal is always just let's create a place where people can have fun,” said Thompson to ABC15.

