Havasupai Tribal Council extends tourism suspension through 2022

If you had Havasupai on your ‘bucket list’, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer to visit. The Havasupai Tribal Council has extended its tourism suspension through 2022.

According to a press release, the Tribe “is undertaking the necessary repairs and enhancements to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for our valued guests.”

The Tribal Council said in a press release that tourists with reservations through 2022, which have not already been rebooked, are being rescheduled for the same date in 2023. The rescheduled dates apply to Campground, Lodge, and Pack Mule reservations. As a result, no new reservations will be issued for the 2023 tourist season.

Have any questions? Click here or email send an email to info@havasupaireservations.com

“We have seen our tribal lands return to their natural beauty over the last two years and are eager to share their beauty once again,” said Chairman Thomas Siyuja, Sr., in a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona. “The Havasupai Tribe appreciates your ongoing patience and looks forward to once again welcoming tourists back to Supai,” added Siyuja.

Havasupai Reservation officials warn “not travel to the Havasupai Reservation or Supai Village. All tourists are prohibited from entering.”