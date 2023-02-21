Guns N' Roses to stop in Phoenix on 2023 global concert tour

PHOENIX — Guns N’ Roses is embarking on its 2023 global concert tour, complete with a stop in Arizona.

The rock and roll legends will be headlining shows around the world starting in June. They’ll be visiting places like Israel, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Canada, and the United States.

You can see Guns N’ Roses at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 11, 2023, before they finish their tour with a final show in Canada on Oct. 16.

Provided by LiveNation, Guns N Roses

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages and other special add-ons.

See the full list of announced shows coming to Phoenix in 2023 here.