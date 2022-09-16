Grupo Firme announces 'Enfiestados y Amanecidos' tour stop in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Mark your calendars! Grupo Firme, the popular Regional Mexican band, is coming to Arizona!

The band announced its extending its highly successful 'Enfiestados y Amanecidos' stadium tour with additional stops, including Arizona.

Grupo Firme is scheduled to perform at the Gila River Arena in Glendale on Saturday, December 17.

The band, from Tijuana, performs Banda, Norteño, and mariachi tracks and is said to be "a Mexican party in the U.S."

The 2022 stadium tour features folclórico dancers which the band intends to bring to Gila River Arena, officials announced Friday morning.

SAVE THE DATE: Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 21 at 10 a.m.

