CAVA, Nordstrom Rack among several new businesses announced for large Goodyear mixed-use project

GOODYEAR, AZ — The West Valley is booming with new restaurants and shopping spots coming soon!

The 150-acre GSQ in Goodyear, co-developed by RED Development and Globe Corporation, announced on Monday several new retailers and restaurants.

Here’s a look at the new tenants and their expected opening dates at GSQ, according to a news release sent to ABC15 by RED Development representative:

Fogo de Chão will open an 8,460-square-foot Brazilian steakhouse at the southwest corner of Goodyear Way and Bullard Avenue in 2026.

First Watch will open a 3,800-square-foot restaurant with a patio, bar, and local mural at the northwest corner of Bullard and McDowell in 2026.

California Fish Grill, CAVA, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, and a Veterinary Emergency Group hospital are set to join GSQ, opening in 2026.

Nordstrom Rack will open a 25,000-square-foot store in spring 2027.

“GSQ is rapidly becoming one of the West Valley’s premier destinations,” said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo, in a news release sent to ABC15. “The addition of these businesses reflects the remarkable growth and vibrancy taking place in Goodyear. Each brings something unique to our city square, offering even more opportunities for residents and visitors to gather, dine and enjoy all that GSQ has to offer.”

“Coming soon” to GSQ include High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill, Shake Shack, MIYU Nails & Spa, Black Rock Coffee Bar, and The Yard.

The mixed-use project in Goodyear has several tenants that are open, including The Stillery, Over Easy, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Bacchus Wine Bar, and more.

