Going to Arizona Country Thunder 2021? Here's everything you need to know

FLORENCE, AZ — After having to postpone, reschedule, and then postpone again, Country Thunder Arizona is back for a unique fall appearance.

The four-day music festival opens Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Florence, Arizona, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, and Eric Church will each headline one night of the festival. Church replaced Morgan Wallen after he dropped out of several events following a controversy.

Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Parmalee, Chicks with Hits, Hardy, Randy Rogers Band, Filmore, and Parker McCollum, and others, will also perform.

If you're headed to the event, here is what you need to know:

When is it? Oct. 14-17, 2021

Where is it? Country Thunder is held in Florence, which is about an hour south of Phoenix. The event address is 20585 E. Water Way, Florence AZ 85132

Are tickets still available? There are fewer than 2,000 four-day general admission passes available, as of Wednesday night. Single-day passes, VIP passes, and campgrounds have all been sold and/or reserved, per the website. Visit www.countrythunder.com/az for details.

When do gates open? The festival grounds open at 1 p.m. each day and stay open until at least 2 a.m. There are musical performances scheduled throughout the day, as well as food booths, drink vendors, and other activities.

Dustin Lynch is scheduled to take the stage at 10 p.m. on Thursday. Old Dominion performs at 10 p.m. on Friday. Luke Combs performs at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Eric Church will close out the festival at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Do I need to wear a mask or show a vaccine card? Nope. Masks are encouraged, and not required. Nearly all of the festival is outdoors. There are no vaccine requirements. Security includes metal detectors and a clear bag policy, which have been standard at Country Thunder for years.

The CDC said those who are fully vaccinated can resume most of their normal activities, however, they also recommend people wear masks — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — when indoors or at crowded outdoor events.

Visit www.countrythunder.com/az-info for more information.