Gilbert bake shop to sell over-the-top milkshake in honor of the royal wedding on May 18

GILBERT, AZ - A small European bakery in Gilbert is diving into the royal wedding hoopla with an astonishingly over-the-top milkshake that we don't think even the Queen would be able to refuse.

It's a vanilla bean milkshake stacked with American and British treats including Millionaire's Shortbread, a chocolate chip cookie, a mini cupcake and Viennese whirl biscuits.

And there's supposedly a chocolate brownie hidden at the bottom of the glass. (Make sure to have your phone charged because you're going to want to post this on Instagram!)

The Great Gadsby Bakery near Gilbert and Warner roads is resurrecting its famous "cake shakes" for one day only in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, according to the bakery's Facebook page.

They will be available on Friday, May 18, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., the post said. There is a "limited quantity," and they will be sold first come, first served. The cost for one is $15.

We featured the bakery's cake shakes last summer. However, a few months later, they announced that they would stop making them and focus on their other treats and pastries.

They also make macarons, tarts, cinnamon rolls, buns, cupcakes and muffins, and eclairs. Based on their Facebook page, you'll want to get there early because they often sell out.

Dave Gadsby and his wife, Judy, who makes and bakes everything in the shop, opened in December 2016 after moving to Arizona.

IF YOU GO:

The Great Gadsby Bakery

1030 S. Gilbert Road

Gilbert AZ 85296